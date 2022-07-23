A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If in each cycle the refrigerator receives J of heat energy from the reservoir at K, how many joules of heat energy does it deliver to the reservoir at K?
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the coefficient of performance of the refrigerator?
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Key Concepts
Carnot Refrigerator
Coefficient of Performance (COP)
Absolute Temperature
A sophomore with nothing better to do adds heat to kg of ice at °C until it is all melted. What is the change in entropy of the water?
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. What is the theoretical maximum amount of ice this freezer could make in an hour, starting with water at °C?
A Carnot refrigerator is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the refrigerator completes cycles each minute, what power input is required to operate it?
A Carnot heat engine uses a hot reservoir consisting of a large amount of boiling water and a cold reservoir consisting of a large tub of ice and water. In minutes of operation, the heat rejected by the engine melts kg of ice. During this time, how much work is performed by the engine?
A -kg block of ice at °C falls into the ocean and melts. The average temperature of the ocean is °C, including all the deep water. By how much does the change of this ice to water at °C alter the entropy of the world? Does the entropy increase or decrease? (Hint: Do you think that the ocean temperature will change appreciably as the ice melts?)