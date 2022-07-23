Coefficient of Performance (COP)

The Coefficient of Performance (COP) of a refrigerator is a measure of its efficiency, defined as the ratio of the heat removed from the cold reservoir to the work input required to remove that heat. For a Carnot refrigerator, the COP is given by the formula COP = T_c / (T_h - T_c), where T_c and T_h are the absolute temperatures of the cold and hot reservoirs, respectively.