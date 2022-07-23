Three point charges are arranged along the -axis. Charge C is at the origin, and charge C is at m. Charge C. Where is located if the net force on is N in the -direction?
Suppose you had two small boxes, each containing g of protons.
(a) If one were placed on the moon by an astronaut and the other were left on the earth, and if they were connected by a very light (and very long!) string, what would be the tension in the string? Express your answer in newtons and in pounds. Do you need to take into account the gravitational forces of the earth and moon on the protons? Why?
(b) What gravitational force would each box of protons exert on the other box?
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Key Concepts
Electric Force
Gravitational Force
Proton Mass and Charge
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