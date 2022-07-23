Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two charged objects. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. The formula is F = k * (|q1 * q2| / r^2), where F is the force, q1 and q2 are the charges, r is the distance, and k is Coulomb's constant.