An open plastic soda bottle with an opening diameter of 2.5 cm is placed on a table. A uniform 1.75 T magnetic field directed upward and oriented 25° from vertical encompasses the bottle. What is the total magnetic flux through the plastic of the soda bottle?
A flat, square surface with side length is in the xy-plane at . Calculate the magnitude of the flux through this surface produced by a magnetic field .
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Magnetic Flux
Dot Product
Area Vector
A particle with mass and a charge of has, at a given instant, a velocity . What are the magnitude and direction of the particle's acceleration produced by a uniform magnetic field ?
A horizontal rectangular surface has dimensions 2.80 cm by 3.20 cm and is in a uniform magnetic field that is directed at an angle of 30.0° above the horizontal. What must the magnitude of the magnetic field be to produce a flux of 3.10 x 10-4 Wb through the surface?
An electron experiences a magnetic force of magnitude 4.60 x10-15 N when moving at an angle of 60.0° with respect to a magnetic field of magnitude 3.50 x 10-3 T. Find the speed of the electron.
A circular area with a radius of 6.50 cm lies in the xy-plane. What is the magnitude of the magnetic flux through this circle due to a uniform magnetic field B = 0.230 T at an angle of 53.1° from the +z-direction?