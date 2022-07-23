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Ch 26: Direct-Current Circuits
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 26: Direct-Current CircuitsProblem 21d
Chapter 26, Problem 21d

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the current through each bulb.

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First, understand that when resistors (or light bulbs in this case) are connected in parallel, the voltage across each resistor is the same as the source voltage. Therefore, each bulb experiences the full 120 V.
Use Ohm's Law to find the current through each bulb. Ohm's Law is given by the formula: I=VR, where I is the current, V is the voltage, and R is the resistance.
Calculate the current through the 400Ω bulb using Ohm's Law: I=120 V400. This will give you the current through the 400Ω bulb.
Similarly, calculate the current through the 800Ω bulb using Ohm's Law: I=120 V800. This will give you the current through the 800Ω bulb.
Remember that in a parallel circuit, the total current supplied by the source is the sum of the currents through each parallel branch. However, for this problem, you are only asked to find the current through each bulb individually.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law is a fundamental principle in electronics that relates voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R) in a circuit. It is expressed as V = IR, meaning the voltage across a resistor is equal to the product of the current flowing through it and its resistance. This law is essential for calculating the current through each bulb when connected in parallel.
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Resistance and Ohm's Law

Parallel Circuit

In a parallel circuit, components are connected across the same voltage source, allowing multiple paths for current to flow. Each component receives the full voltage of the source, and the total current is the sum of the currents through each component. Understanding parallel circuits is crucial for determining how the 120-V line affects each bulb individually.
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Resistors in Parallel in an AC Circuit

Current Division Rule

The current division rule helps calculate the current through individual components in a parallel circuit. It states that the current through a resistor in parallel is inversely proportional to its resistance, given the total current and the resistances involved. This concept is vital for finding the current through each bulb with known resistances and applied voltage.
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Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the power dissipated in each bulb.

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line, find the total power dissipated in both bulbs.

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line, find the power dissipated in each bulb.

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1
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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In each situation, which of the two bulbs glows the brightest?

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the total power dissipated in both bulbs.

1441
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120-V line, find the current through each bulb.

1936
views
1
rank