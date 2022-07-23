Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line, find the total power dissipated in both bulbs.
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the power dissipated in each bulb.
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Parallel Circuit
Power Dissipation
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the current through each bulb.
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line, find the power dissipated in each bulb.
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In each situation, which of the two bulbs glows the brightest?
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In which situation is there a greater total light output from both bulbs combined?
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are now connected in parallel across the 120 V line. Find the total power dissipated in both bulbs.