Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line, find the total power dissipated in both bulbs.
Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. A 100.0 Ω and a 150.0 Ω resistor, both rated at 2.00 W, are connected in series across a variable potential difference. What is the greatest this potential difference can be without overheating either resistor, and what is the rate of heat generated in each resistor under these conditions?
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Key Concepts
Power Dissipation in Resistors
Series Circuit
Ohm's Law
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line, find the power dissipated in each bulb.
Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. A 9.0 kΩ resistor is to be connected across a 120 V potential difference. What power rating is required?
A triangular array of resistors is shown in Fig. E26.5. If the battery has an internal resistance of 3.00Ω, what current will the array draw if the battery is connected across bc?
Power Rating of a Resistor. The power rating of a resistor is the maximum power the resistor can safely dissipate without too great a rise in temperature and hence damage to the resistor. If the power rating of a 15 kΩ resistor is 5.0 W, what is the maximum allowable potential difference across the terminals of the resistor?
Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. If the two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120-V line, find the current through each bulb.