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Ch 26: Direct-Current Circuits
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 26: Direct-Current CircuitsProblem 30a
Chapter 26, Problem 30a

The 5.00 V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and replaced by a 15.00 V battery, with its negative terminal next to point b. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find the current in each branch.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the components in the circuit and their arrangement. The circuit consists of resistors and a battery. The battery has been replaced with a 15.00-V battery, and its negative terminal is connected to point b.
Step 2: Apply Kirchhoff's loop rule to the circuit. This rule states that the sum of the potential differences (voltage) around any closed loop in a circuit must equal zero. Write equations for each loop in the circuit using this rule.
Step 3: Apply Kirchhoff's junction rule at any junction in the circuit. This rule states that the sum of currents entering a junction must equal the sum of currents leaving the junction. Write equations for the junctions using this rule.
Step 4: Solve the system of equations obtained from the loop and junction rules. Use algebraic methods to find the current in each branch of the circuit. You may need to use substitution or matrix methods to solve the equations.
Step 5: Verify the solution by checking that the calculated currents satisfy both the loop and junction rules. Ensure that the sum of the potential differences in each loop is zero and that the sum of currents at each junction is balanced.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law is fundamental for analyzing electrical circuits, stating that the current (I) through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. It is expressed as I = V/R, and is essential for calculating the current in each branch of the circuit.
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Kirchhoff's Circuit Laws

Kirchhoff's Circuit Laws consist of two rules: the Junction Rule and the Loop Rule. The Junction Rule states that the total current entering a junction equals the total current leaving, while the Loop Rule states that the sum of the voltage sources in a closed loop equals the sum of voltage drops. These laws are crucial for analyzing complex circuits and determining current distribution.
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Series and Parallel Circuits

Understanding series and parallel circuits is vital for analyzing how components are connected and how they affect the overall circuit behavior. In series circuits, components share the same current, while in parallel circuits, they share the same voltage. This knowledge helps in determining how the replacement of the battery affects the current in each branch.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The 10.00 V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and reinserted with the opposite polarity, so that its positive terminal is now next to point a. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find the current in each branch.

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.34, the 6.0 Ω resistor is consuming energy at a rate of 24 J/s when the current through it flows as shown. What are the polarity and emf ε of the unknown battery, assuming it has negligible internal resistance?

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the current in the 3.00 Ω resistor.

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.31 the batteries have negligible internal resistance and the meters are both idealized. With the switch S open, the voltmeter reads 15.0 V. What will the ammeter read when the switch is closed?

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the unknown emfs ε1ε_1 and ε2ε_2.

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.33 all meters are idealized and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance. Find the reading of the voltmeter with the switch S open. Which point is at a higher potential: a or b?

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