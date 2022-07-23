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Ch 29: Electromagnetic Induction
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 29: Electromagnetic InductionProblem 37d
Chapter 29, Problem 37d

The magnetic field within a long, straight solenoid with a circular cross section and radius R is increasing at a rate of dB/dt. What is the magnitude of the induced emf in a circular turn of radius R/2 that has its center on the solenoid axis?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem involves electromagnetic induction, specifically Faraday's law of induction, which states that the induced electromotive force (emf) in a closed loop is equal to the negative rate of change of magnetic flux through the loop.
Identify the relevant parameters: the solenoid has a circular cross-section with radius R, and the rate of change of the magnetic field is given as dB/dt. The circular turn has a radius of R/2 and is centered on the solenoid axis.
Calculate the area of the circular turn using the formula for the area of a circle: A = π(R/2)^2. This area will be used to determine the magnetic flux through the turn.
Express the magnetic flux Φ through the circular turn as Φ = B * A, where B is the magnetic field and A is the area of the turn. Since the magnetic field is changing, the flux will also change over time.
Apply Faraday's law to find the magnitude of the induced emf: emf = |dΦ/dt| = |A * dB/dt|. Substitute the area calculated in step 3 and the given rate of change of the magnetic field to find the magnitude of the induced emf.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction

Faraday's Law states that a change in magnetic flux through a circuit induces an electromotive force (emf) in the circuit. The induced emf is proportional to the rate of change of the magnetic flux. In this context, the changing magnetic field inside the solenoid induces an emf in the circular turn.
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Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux is the measure of the magnetic field passing through a given area. It is calculated as the product of the magnetic field strength, the area it penetrates, and the cosine of the angle between the field and the normal to the surface. For a circular turn within a solenoid, the flux depends on the solenoid's magnetic field and the area of the turn.
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Induced Emf in a Solenoid

The induced emf in a loop within a solenoid is determined by the rate of change of magnetic flux through the loop. For a solenoid, the magnetic field is uniform inside and zero outside, and the emf in a loop of radius R/2 is calculated using the area of the loop and the rate of change of the magnetic field inside the solenoid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The magnetic field within a long, straight solenoid with a circular cross section and radius R is increasing at a rate of dB/dt. What is the magnitude of the induced emf if the radius in part (d) is 2R?

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Textbook Question

A metal ring 4.50 cm in diameter is placed between the north and south poles of large magnets with the plane of its area perpendicular to the magnetic field. These magnets produce an initial uniform field of 1.12 T between them but are gradually pulled apart, causing this field to remain uniform but decrease steadily at 0.250 T/s. What is the magnitude of the electric field induced in the ring?

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Textbook Question

A circular loop of wire with radius r = 0.0480 m and resistance R = 0.160 Ω is in a region of spatially uniform magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E29.22. The magnetic field is directed out of the plane of the figure. The magnetic field has an initial value of 8.00 T and is decreasing at a rate of dB/dt = -0.680 T/s. Is the induced current in the loop clockwise or counterclockwise?

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Textbook Question

A long, thin solenoid has 400 turns per meter and radius 1.10 cm. The current in the solenoid is increasing at a uniform rate di/dt. The induced electric field at a point near the center of the solenoid and 3.50 cm from its axis is 8.00 × 10-6 V/m. Calculate di/dt.

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Textbook Question

A long, thin solenoid has 900 turns per meter and radius 2.50 cm. The current in the solenoid is increasing at a uniform rate of 36.0 A/s. What is the magnitude of the induced electric field at a point near the center of the solenoid and (a) 0.500 cm from the axis of the solenoid; (b) 1.00 cm from the axis of the solenoid?

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Textbook Question

The conducting rod ab shown in Fig. E29.29 makes contact with metal rails ca and db. The apparatus is in a uniform magnetic field of 0.800 T, perpendicular to the plane of the figure. In what direction does the current flow in the rod?

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