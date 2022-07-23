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Ch 36: Diffraction
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 36: DiffractionProblem 5
Chapter 36, Problem 5

Diffraction occurs for all types of waves, including sound waves. High-frequency sound from a distant source with wavelength 9.00 cm passes through a slit 12.0 cm wide. A microphone is placed 8.00 m directly in front of the center of the slit, corresponding to point O in Fig. 36.5a . The microphone is then moved in a direction perpendicular to the line from the center of the slit to point O. At what distances from O will the intensity detected by the microphone be zero?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a single-slit diffraction problem involving sound waves. The condition for destructive interference (intensity detected to be zero) is given by the equation: \( a \sin \theta = m \lambda \), where \( a \) is the slit width, \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of the sound wave, \( m \) is the order of the minimum (\( m = \pm 1, \pm 2, \pm 3, \dots \)), and \( \theta \) is the angle from the central axis to the point of zero intensity.
Step 2: Relate the angle \( \theta \) to the position \( y \) of the microphone. The geometry of the setup gives \( \tan \theta = \frac{y}{L} \), where \( L \) is the distance from the slit to the microphone (8.00 m in this case). For small angles, \( \sin \theta \approx \tan \theta \approx \frac{y}{L} \). Substituting this into the diffraction condition, we get \( a \frac{y}{L} = m \lambda \).
Step 3: Solve for \( y \), the distance from point O where the intensity is zero. Rearrange the equation to isolate \( y \): \( y = \frac{m \lambda L}{a} \). Here, \( m \) is the order of the minimum (\( m = \pm 1, \pm 2, \pm 3, \dots \)), \( \lambda = 9.00 \ \text{cm} = 0.0900 \ \text{m} \), \( L = 8.00 \ \text{m} \), and \( a = 12.0 \ \text{cm} = 0.120 \ \text{m} \).
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the equation. For each order \( m \), calculate \( y \) using \( y = \frac{m \lambda L}{a} \). For example, for \( m = 1 \), \( y = \frac{(1)(0.0900)(8.00)}{0.120} \). Repeat this for \( m = 2, 3, \dots \) until the values of \( y \) exceed the physical limits of the setup.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The calculated \( y \) values represent the distances from point O where the intensity detected by the microphone will be zero. These positions correspond to the locations of destructive interference caused by the diffraction of the sound wave through the slit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffraction

Diffraction is the bending of waves around obstacles and the spreading of waves when they pass through narrow openings. This phenomenon occurs for all types of waves, including sound, light, and water waves. The extent of diffraction depends on the wavelength of the wave relative to the size of the opening or obstacle. In this scenario, the sound waves from the source will diffract as they pass through the slit, leading to variations in intensity at different points.
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Interference

Interference is the phenomenon that occurs when two or more waves overlap and combine to form a new wave pattern. This can result in constructive interference, where wave amplitudes add together, or destructive interference, where they cancel each other out. In the context of the microphone's position, points of zero intensity correspond to locations where destructive interference occurs due to the path difference between waves arriving from different parts of the slit.
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Path Difference

Path difference refers to the difference in distance traveled by two waves arriving at a point from different sources or parts of a wavefront. For destructive interference to occur, the path difference must be an odd multiple of half the wavelength. In this problem, calculating the path difference for sound waves reaching the microphone from various points along the slit will help determine the specific distances from point O where the intensity is zero.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A series of parallel linear water wave fronts are traveling directly toward the shore at 15.0 cm/s on an otherwise placid lake. A long concrete barrier that runs parallel to the shore at a distance of 3.20 m away has a hole in it. You count the wave crests and observe that 75.0 of them pass by each minute, and you also observe that no waves reach the shore at ±61.3 cm from the point directly opposite the hole, but waves do reach the shore everywhere within this distance. At what other angles do you find no waves hitting the shore?

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Textbook Question

A series of parallel linear water wave fronts are traveling directly toward the shore at 15.0 cm/s on an otherwise placid lake. A long concrete barrier that runs parallel to the shore at a distance of 3.20 m away has a hole in it. You count the wave crests and observe that 75.0 of them pass by each minute, and you also observe that no waves reach the shore at ±61.3 cm from the point directly opposite the hole, but waves do reach the shore everywhere within this distance. How wide is the hole in the barrier?

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Textbook Question

Light of wavelength 585 nm falls on a slit 0.0666 mm wide. (a) On a very large and distant screen, how many totally dark fringes (indicating complete cancellation) will there be, including both sides of the central bright spot? Solve this problem without calculating all the angles! (Hint: What is the largest that sin u can be? What does this tell you is the largest that m can be?) (b) At what angle will the dark fringe that is most distant from the central bright fringe occur?

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Textbook Question

Monochromatic light of wavelength 580 nm passes through a single slit and the diffraction pattern is observed on a screen. Both the source and screen are far enough from the slit for Fraunhofer diffraction to apply. (a) If the first diffraction minima are at ±90.0°, so the central maximum completely fills the screen, what is the width of the slit? (b) For the width of the slit as calculated in part (a), what is the ratio of the intensity at θ = 45.0° to the intensity at θ = 0?

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Textbook Question

Parallel rays of green mercury light with a wavelength of 546 nm pass through a slit covering a lens with a focal length of 60.0 cm. In the focal plane of the lens, the distance from the central maximum to the first minimum is 8.65 mm. What is the width of the slit?

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