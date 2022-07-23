Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a Bragg diffraction problem, where we use Bragg's law to determine the wavelength of electromagnetic waves that produce constructive interference. Bragg's law is given by: n λ =2 d sin θ , where n is the order of the diffraction (here, the first maximum means n =1 ), λ is the wavelength, d is the spacing between the planes, and θ is the angle of incidence.