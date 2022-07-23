Diffraction Limit

The diffraction limit is the fundamental limit to the resolution of a telescope due to the wave nature of light. It can be calculated using the formula θ = 1.22(λ/D), where θ is the angular resolution in radians, λ is the wavelength of light, and D is the diameter of the telescope's aperture. This concept is crucial for understanding how the size of the telescope and the wavelength of the observed light affect the smallest detail that can be resolved.