Wavelength and Frequency Relationship

The wavelength of a sound wave is inversely related to its frequency, as described by the equation v = fλ, where v is the speed of sound, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength. For the given frequency of 250 Hz and speed of sound at 340 m/s, the wavelength can be calculated. Understanding this relationship is crucial for determining the conditions for constructive or destructive interference in the scenario presented.