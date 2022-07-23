Let and be two solutions of Eq. () [] with energies and respectively, where . Is , where and are nonzero constants, a solution to Eq. ()? Explain your answer.
An electron is moving as a free particle in the -direction with momentum that has magnitude kg*m/s. Let . At , the probability distribution function has a maximum at .
(a) What is the smallest positive value of for which the probability distribution function has a maximum at time , where ?
(b) From your result in part (a), what is the average speed with which the probability distribution is moving in the -direction?
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Key Concepts
Momentum
Wave Function and Probability Distribution
Angular Frequency (ω)
An electron is moving as a free particle in the -direction with momentum that has magnitude kg-m/s. What is the one-dimensional time-dependent wave function of the electron?
A particle is described by a wave function , where and are real, positive constants. If the value of is increased, what effect does this have on (a) the particle’s uncertainty in position and (b) the particle’s uncertainty in momentum? Explain your answers.
Consider a wave function given by , where and is a real constant.
(a) For what values of is there the highest probability of finding the particle described by this wave function? Explain.
(b) For which values of is the probability zero? Explain.
A free particle moving in one dimension has wave function where and are positive real constants.
(a) At , what are the two smallest positive values of for which the probability function is a maximum?
(b) Repeat part (a) for time .