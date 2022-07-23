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Ch 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave Functions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 40: Quantum Mechanics I: Wave FunctionsProblem 12
Chapter 40, Problem 12

When a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from the n=2n = 2 to the n=1n = 1 level, a photon with λ=122λ=122 nm is emitted.
(a) If the atom is modeled as an electron in a one-­dimensional box, what is the width of the box in order for the n=2n = 2 to n=1n = 1 transi­tion to correspond to emission of a photon of this energy?
(b) For a box with the width calculated in part (a), what is the ground­ state energy? How does this correspond to the ground ­state energy of a hydrogen atom?
(c) Do you think a one­-dimensional box is a good model for a hydrogen atom? Explain. (Hint: Compare the spacing between adjacent energy levels as a function of nn.)

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The problem involves modeling a hydrogen atom as an electron in a one-dimensional box. The energy difference between the n=2 and n=1 levels corresponds to the energy of the emitted photon with wavelength λ=122 nm. We need to calculate the width of the box (part a), the ground-state energy (part b), and evaluate the validity of the model (part c).
Step 2: Relate the energy of the photon to the energy difference between the two levels. The energy of the photon is given by E = h * c / λ, where h is Planck's constant (6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ J·s), c is the speed of light (3.00 × 10⁸ m/s), and λ is the wavelength of the photon (122 nm = 122 × 10⁻⁹ m). This energy corresponds to the difference in energy levels ΔE = E₂ - E₁ in the one-dimensional box model.
Step 3: Use the energy levels of a particle in a one-dimensional box. The energy levels are given by Eₙ = (n² * h²) / (8 * m * L²), where n is the quantum number, m is the mass of the electron (9.11 × 10⁻³¹ kg), and L is the width of the box. The energy difference between the n=2 and n=1 levels is ΔE = E₂ - E₁ = [(4 * h²) / (8 * m * L²)] - [(1 * h²) / (8 * m * L²)]. Simplify this to ΔE = (3 * h²) / (8 * m * L²).
Step 4: Solve for the width of the box L. Set ΔE equal to the energy of the photon (from Step 2) and solve for L. Rearrange the equation: L = sqrt((3 * h²) / (8 * m * ΔE)). Substitute the known values for h, m, and ΔE to calculate L. This gives the width of the box for part (a).
Step 5: Calculate the ground-state energy and evaluate the model. For part (b), use the formula for E₁ = (h²) / (8 * m * L²) with the value of L from part (a). Compare this energy to the ground-state energy of a hydrogen atom (13.6 eV). For part (c), consider how the energy level spacing in a one-dimensional box (proportional to n²) compares to the energy level spacing in a hydrogen atom (proportional to 1/n²). Discuss whether the one-dimensional box is a good approximation for the hydrogen atom based on this comparison.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Mechanics and Energy Levels

Quantum mechanics describes the behavior of particles at atomic and subatomic scales. In this context, energy levels of an atom, such as hydrogen, are quantized, meaning electrons can only occupy specific energy states. The transition between these levels, such as from n=2 to n=1, results in the emission or absorption of photons, with energy corresponding to the difference between these levels.
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Particle in a One-Dimensional Box

The 'particle in a one-dimensional box' model is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that simplifies the analysis of a particle confined to a narrow region. The energy levels of the particle are quantized and depend on the width of the box. This model allows for the calculation of energy states and transitions, which can be related to the emission of photons when the particle transitions between these states.
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Comparison of Energy Levels in Different Models

When comparing the energy levels of a one-dimensional box to those of a hydrogen atom, it's important to consider how energy spacing varies with quantum number n. In hydrogen, energy levels become closer together as n increases, while in a one-dimensional box, the spacing is inversely proportional to the square of the width. This difference raises questions about the validity of the one-dimensional box model for accurately representing the hydrogen atom's behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A particle in a box is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.) What is the difference in energy between the n=2n = 2 and n=1n = 1 levels? Are quantum­ mechanical effects important for the game of billiards?

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Textbook Question

A proton is in a box of width LL. What must the width of the box be for the ground­-level energy to be 5.05.0 MeV, a typi­cal value for the energy with which the particles in a nucleus are bound? Compare your result to the size of a nucleus — that is, on the order of 101410^{-14} m.

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Textbook Question

Recall that (ψ2)dx(|ψ|^2)dx is the probability of finding the par­ticle that has normalized wave function ψ(x)ψ(x) in the interval xx to x+dxx+dx. Consider a particle in a box with rigid walls at x=0x = 0 and x=Lx = L. Let the particle be in the ground level and use ψnψ_n as given in Eq. (40.3540.35) ψn(x)=2Lsin[(nπxL)]\(\psi\)_{n}(x)=\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{L}\)}sin[(\(\frac{n\pi x}{L}\))] where n=1,2,3,n=1,2,3,\(\ldots\).

(a) For which values of xx, if any, in the range from 00 to LL is the probability of finding the particle zero?

(b) For which values of xx is the probability highest?

(c) In parts (a) and (b) are your answers consistent with Fig. 40.1240.12? Explain.

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Textbook Question

(a) Find the excitation energy from the ground level to the third excited level for an electron confined to a box of width 0.3600.360 nm.

(b) The electron makes a transition from the n=1n = 1 to n=4n = 4 level by absorbing a photon. Calculate the wave­length of this photon.

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Textbook Question

(a) Find the lowest energy level for a particle in a box if the particle is a billiard ball (m=0.20m = 0.20 kg) and the box has a width of 1.31.3 m, the size of a billiard table. (Assume that the billiard ball slides without friction rather than rolls; that is, ignore the rotational kinetic energy.)

(b) Since the energy in part (a) is all kinetic, to what speed does this correspond? How much time would it take at this speed for the ball to move from one side of the table to the other?

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Textbook Question

An electron in a one­-dimensional box has ground ­state energy 2.002.00 eV. What is the wavelength of the photon absorbed when the electron makes a transition to the second excited state?

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