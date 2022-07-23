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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 12c
Chapter 3, Problem 12c

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time (after it is thrown) is required for the football to return to its original level? How does this compare with the time calculated in part (a)?

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First, identify the vertical motion of the football. The initial upward velocity component is given as 12.0 m/s. Use the kinematic equation for vertical motion: v=u+at, where v is the final velocity (0 m/s at the peak), u is the initial velocity (12.0 m/s), a is the acceleration due to gravity (-9.8 m/s²), and t is the time to reach the peak.
Solve the equation v=u+at for t to find the time to reach the peak. Rearrange to get t=-u/a. Substitute u=12.0 m/s and a=-9.8 m/s².
The time to reach the peak is half the total time for the football to return to its original level. Therefore, multiply the time to reach the peak by 2 to find the total time of flight.
Compare the total time calculated here with the time calculated in part (a). Ensure you understand the context of part (a) to make a meaningful comparison.
Reflect on the symmetry of projectile motion: the time to ascend to the peak is equal to the time to descend back to the original level, assuming no air resistance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion involves the motion of an object thrown into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. It can be analyzed by separating the motion into horizontal and vertical components. The horizontal motion is uniform, while the vertical motion is uniformly accelerated due to gravity.
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Introduction to Projectile Motion

Vertical Motion Under Gravity

The vertical component of projectile motion is influenced by gravity, which causes a constant acceleration of approximately 9.81 m/s² downward. The time taken for an object to return to its original level can be calculated using kinematic equations, considering the initial vertical velocity and gravitational acceleration.
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Time of Flight

Time of flight refers to the total time an object remains in the air during projectile motion. For symmetrical projectile motion, the time to reach the peak is equal to the time to descend back to the original level. This can be calculated by doubling the time taken to reach the peak, which is found using the initial vertical velocity and gravity.
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Textbook Question

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How high is this point?

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A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How far has the football traveled horizontally during this time?

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A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time is required for the football to reach the highest point of the trajectory?

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