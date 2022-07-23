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Ch 03: Motion in Two or Three Dimensions
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 03: Motion in Two or Three DimensionsProblem 12d
Chapter 3, Problem 12d

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How far has the football traveled horizontally during this time?

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1
Identify the horizontal motion of the football as uniform motion since there is no air resistance affecting it. The horizontal velocity remains constant at 20.0 m/s.
Determine the time of flight for the football. Since the vertical motion is independent of the horizontal motion, use the vertical component to find the time. The vertical motion is subject to gravity, so use the kinematic equation: vf = vi + at, where vf is the final vertical velocity (0 m/s at the peak), vi is the initial vertical velocity (12.0 m/s), and a is the acceleration due to gravity (-9.8 m/s²).
Solve for the time to reach the peak using the equation: t = (vf - vi)/a. Since the time to reach the peak is half of the total time of flight, multiply the result by 2 to find the total time the football is in the air.
Calculate the horizontal distance traveled using the formula for distance in uniform motion: d = vht, where vh is the horizontal velocity (20.0 m/s) and t is the total time of flight calculated in the previous step.
Substitute the values into the distance formula to find the horizontal distance traveled by the football during its flight.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion involves the motion of an object thrown into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. It can be analyzed by separating the motion into horizontal and vertical components. The horizontal motion is uniform, while the vertical motion is uniformly accelerated due to gravity.
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Horizontal Velocity

Horizontal velocity refers to the constant speed at which an object moves along the horizontal axis. In projectile motion, this component remains unchanged throughout the flight, as there is no horizontal acceleration when air resistance is ignored. It is crucial for calculating the horizontal distance traveled.
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Time of Flight

Time of flight is the total time an object remains in the air during projectile motion. It is determined by the vertical motion, specifically the time taken for the object to reach its peak and return to the ground. This duration is essential for calculating how far the object travels horizontally.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time (after it is thrown) is required for the football to return to its original level? How does this compare with the time calculated in part (a)?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. How long does it take the shell to reach its highest point?

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Textbook Question

The froghopper, Philaenus spumarius, holds the world record for insect jumps. When leaping at an angle of 58.0° above the horizontal, some of the tiny critters have reached a maximum height of 58.7 cm above the level ground. (See Nature, Vol. 424, July 31, 2003, p. 509.) What was the takeoff speed for such a leap?

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Textbook Question

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How high is this point?

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Textbook Question

On level ground a shell is fired with an initial velocity of 40.0 m/s at 60.0° above the horizontal and feels no appreciable air resistance. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the shell's initial velocity.

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Textbook Question

A rookie quarterback throws a football with an initial upward velocity component of 12.0 m/s and a horizontal velocity component of 20.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. How much time is required for the football to reach the highest point of the trajectory?

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