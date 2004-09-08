A hockey puck with mass 0.160 kg is at rest at the origin (x = 0) on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time t = 0 a player applies a force of 0.250 N to the puck, parallel to the x-axis; she continues to apply this force until t = 2.00s. (a) What are the position and speed of the puck at t = 2.00 s?
