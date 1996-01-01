Welcome back everybody. We have an apple that is sitting on the surface of the earth. And we are told that the weight of this apple is one newton and we are asked to find what the mass of this apple is, what we are going to use. The fact that our weight of an object on Earth is equal to its mass times the acceleration due to gravity. I'm gonna divide both sides by this acceleration to yield and isolate that are mass is equal to our weight, divided by our acceleration due to gravity. Let's go ahead and plug in some terms here that are mass is equal to one Newton divided by 9.8 meters per second squared, which is equal to 0.102 kg. Which converting to grams gives us 102 g corresponding to answer choice B. Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope. This video helped. We will see you all in the next one.

