Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
Problem
A box rests on a frozen pond, which serves as a frictionless horizontal surface. If a fisherman applies a horizontal force with magnitude 48.0 N to the box and produces an acceleration of magnitude 2.20 m/s2, what is the mass of the box?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Newton's Second Law of Motion: F = ma
by Professor Dave Explains
240 views
Newton's First Law of Motion: Mass and Inertia
by Professor Dave Explains
217 views
1
Anderson Video - Newton's First Law
by Professor Anderson
183 views
1
Anderson Video - Newton's Second Law
by Professor Anderson
127 views
1
Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law
by Patrick Ford
653 views
7
Anderson Video - How Many Rubber Bands
by Professor Anderson
58 views
Anderson Video - Double the Force What's the Acceleration
by Professor Anderson
48 views
Newton's First & Second Law Part 3 physics lesson
by Physicshelp Canada
80 views
Newton's First & Second Law Part 2 physics lesson
by Physicshelp Canada
44 views
Newton's First & Second Law Part 1 physics lesson
by Physicshelp Canada
88 views
Newton's Three Laws of Motion (Clear and Easy to Follow)
by Step by Step Science
81 views
Newton's 2nd Law
by Jennifer Cash
111 views
Newton's 1st Law
by Jennifer Cash
45 views
Solving for Forces Using Newton's Second Law
by Patrick Ford
376 views
4
2
Newton's 1st Law
by Patrick Ford
307 views
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.