Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Newton's First & Second Laws
3:26 minutes
Problem 4l
Textbook Question

A man is dragging a trunk up the loading ramp of a mover's truck. The ramp has a slope angle of 20.0°, and the man pulls upward with a force F→ whose direction makes an angle of 30.0° with the ramp (Fig. E4.4). (b) How large will the component Fy perpendicular to the ramp be then?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
6:54m

Watch next

Master Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
04:06
Newton's Second Law of Motion: F = ma
Professor Dave Explains
428
06:22
Newton's First Law of Motion: Mass and Inertia
Professor Dave Explains
355
1
07:39
Anderson Video - Newton's First Law
Professor Anderson
292
2
09:33
Anderson Video - Newton's Second Law
Professor Anderson
219
1
06:54
Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law
Patrick Ford
2239
50
04:49
Anderson Video - How Many Rubber Bands
Professor Anderson
105
04:27
Anderson Video - Double the Force What's the Acceleration
Professor Anderson
87
03:16
Newton's First & Second Law Part 3 physics lesson
Physicshelp Canada
127
01:53
Newton's First & Second Law Part 2 physics lesson
Physicshelp Canada
63
01:58
Newton's First & Second Law Part 1 physics lesson
Physicshelp Canada
187
08:46
Newton's Three Laws of Motion (Clear and Easy to Follow)
Step by Step Science
154
05:54
Newton's 2nd Law
Jennifer Cash
369
03:08
Newton's 1st Law
Jennifer Cash
79
04:58
Solving for Forces Using Newton's Second Law
Patrick Ford
1349
26
2
04:46
Newton's 1st Law
Patrick Ford
1221
21
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.