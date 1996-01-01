welcome back everybody. We have a truck that is stalled on the top level of a parking garage, which I'm represented by this box here, and we are told that the mass of this truck is 1200 kg. Now, we have a smaller vehicle, an SUv. And this Suv is trying to help out by pushing our truck due north. You're told that the mass of this guy is 650 kg. And we are also told that the force that he is exerting on the truck. So the force of our S. U. V. Is equal to 2200 newtons. And we are tasked with finding what the magnitude of the force is from the truck onto the S. U. B. So for this, we're gonna be using Newton's third law. And this law which I like to call action reaction simply states that for every force on an object there is an equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, force acting as well. So, using this property, we can actually deduce that the magnitude of the force of our truck is going to be equal to the magnitude of the force of the suv on the truck, meaning that the force of the truck on our suv is also going to be 2200 newtons or 2.2 times to the third Newton's corresponding to our answer choice. C Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one

