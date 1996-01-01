Welcome back everybody. We are told that the weight of a cucumber on Earth is equal to 2.94 Newtons. We are also told that the acceleration due to gravity on the moon surface is 1.63 m per second squared. And we are asked to find two things. One. The mass of the cucumber as well as the weight of the cucumber on the moon. Let's go and start out with the mass here. Art A So we have that the weight of any object is equal to its mass times its acceleration due to gravity. Now we want our mass. So I'm going to divide both sides by gravity and this is going to yield that our mass is equal to our weight divided by our gravity. Now we have the weight on Earth and we also know that the acceleration due to gravity on earth is negative 9.8. So we are going to be looking at those values on Earth. This says that mass will be equal to 2. Newtons divided by 9.8 m per second squared, which is equal to a mass of 0.30 kg. Great. So now with that we can go ahead and find part B B is we are trying to find the weight on the moon surface. Well, this is just going to be the mass of the object times the gravitational acceleration of the moon. So this is saying that the weight on the moon is equal to our mass 0.30 times acceleration due to gravity on the moon 1.63 when you plug into your calculator gives you 0.5 newtons. Now we have found both the mass and the weight on the surface of the moon or responding answer choice B. Thank you guys so much for watching Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one.

