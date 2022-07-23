Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components Vector components are the projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system. In this problem, the force vector F→ is decomposed into components parallel and perpendicular to the ramp. Understanding how to resolve vectors into components using trigonometric functions is crucial for calculating the necessary force. Recommended video: Guided course 07:30 07:30 Vector Addition By Components

Trigonometry in Physics Trigonometry is used to relate angles and sides in triangles, which is essential for resolving forces into components. The sine and cosine functions help determine the magnitude of the force components. For this problem, the cosine of the angle between the force and the ramp is used to find the parallel component of the force. Recommended video: Guided course 3:26 3:26 Trigonometry