Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. How many electrons does each sphere contain? (The atomic mass of aluminum is g/mol, and its atomic number is .)
Two small plastic spheres are given positive electric charges. When they are cm apart, the repulsive force between them has magnitude N. What is the charge on each sphere if the two charges are equal?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Electric Charge
Equilibrium of Forces
Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. What fraction of all the electrons in each sphere does this represent?
Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge nC and is at the origin. Charge nC and is at cm. Charge is at cm. What is (magnitude and sign) if the net force on is zero?
Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. How many electrons would have to be removed from one sphere and added to the other to cause an attractive force between the spheres of magnitude N (roughly ton)? Assume that the spheres may be treated as point charges.
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately m. What magnitude of electric field does it produce at the distance of the electrons, which is about m?
Two small plastic spheres are given positive electric charges. When they are cm apart, the repulsive force between them has magnitude N. What is the charge on each sphere if one sphere has four times the charge of the other?