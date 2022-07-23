Three point charges are arranged along the -axis. Charge C is at the origin, and charge C is at m. Charge C. Where is located if the net force on is N in the -direction?
Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge nC and is at the origin. Charge nC and is at cm. Charge is at cm. What is (magnitude and sign) if the net force on is zero?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Superposition Principle
Equilibrium of Forces
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the magnitude of the electric field.
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.
Two small plastic spheres are given positive electric charges. When they are cm apart, the repulsive force between them has magnitude N. What is the charge on each sphere if the two charges are equal?
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately m. What magnitude of electric field does it produce at the distance of the electrons, which is about m?
Two small plastic spheres are given positive electric charges. When they are cm apart, the repulsive force between them has magnitude N. What is the charge on each sphere if one sphere has four times the charge of the other?