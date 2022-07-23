Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. How many electrons does each sphere contain? (The atomic mass of aluminum is g/mol, and its atomic number is .)
Two small aluminum spheres, each having mass kg, are separated by cm. What fraction of all the electrons in each sphere does this represent?
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Key Concepts
Atomic Structure of Aluminum
Avogadro's Number
Fraction Calculation
Two small spheres spaced cm apart have equal charge. How many excess electrons must be present on each sphere if the magnitude of the force of repulsion between them is N?
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