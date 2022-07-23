The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 92 92 92 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4 × 10 − 15 7.4\(\times\)10^{-15} 7.4×10−15 m. The electrons can be modeled as forming a uniform shell of negative charge. What net electric field do they produce at the location of the nucleus?