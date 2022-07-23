Textbook Question
The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
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The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
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The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . How many coulombs of charge pass a cross section of the wire in the time interval between and ?
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