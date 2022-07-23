Textbook Question
The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
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The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
A ductile metal wire has resistance . What will be the resistance of this wire in terms of if it is stretched to three times its original length, assuming that the density and resistivity of the material do not change when the wire is stretched? (Hint: The amount of metal does not change, so stretching out the wire will affect its cross-sectional area.)
In household wiring, copper wire mm in diameter is often used. Find the resistance of a -m length of this wire.