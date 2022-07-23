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Ch 34: Geometric Optics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 34: Geometric OpticsProblem 8
Chapter 33, Problem 8

An object is 18.0 cm from the center of a spherical silvered-glass Christmas tree ornament 6.00 cm in diameter. What are the position and magnification of its ?

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Step 1: Identify the type of mirror formed by the spherical silvered-glass ornament. Since the ornament is silvered, it acts as a spherical mirror. The diameter of the ornament is given as 6.00 cm, so the radius of curvature (R) is half of the diameter: R = 6.00 cm / 2 = 3.00 cm.
Step 2: Determine the focal length (f) of the spherical mirror using the relationship between the focal length and the radius of curvature: f = R / 2. Substitute the value of R to find f.
Step 3: Use the mirror equation to find the position of the image (q). The mirror equation is: 1f = 1p + 1q, where p is the object distance (18.0 cm), f is the focal length, and q is the image distance. Rearrange the equation to solve for q.
Step 4: Calculate the magnification (M) of the image using the magnification formula: M = -qp. Substitute the values of q and p to find M.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The sign of q will indicate whether the image is real or virtual, and the sign of M will indicate whether the image is upright or inverted. Additionally, the magnitude of M will indicate the size of the image relative to the object.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mirror Formula

The mirror formula relates the object distance (u), image distance (v), and focal length (f) of a spherical mirror. It is expressed as 1/f = 1/v + 1/u. Understanding this formula is essential for determining the position of the image formed by the ornament, which acts as a concave mirror due to its silvered surface.
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Mirror Equation

Magnification

Magnification (M) is the ratio of the height of the image (h') to the height of the object (h), and it can also be expressed as M = -v/u. This concept is crucial for understanding how the size of the image compares to the size of the object, which is important in the context of the ornament's reflective properties.
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Focal Length of a Spherical Mirror

The focal length (f) of a spherical mirror is half the radius of curvature (R). For a spherical mirror, the focal length is positive for concave mirrors and negative for convex mirrors. In this case, knowing the diameter of the ornament allows us to calculate the focal length, which is necessary for applying the mirror formula.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A concave mirror has a radius of curvature of 34.0 cm. If the mirror is immersed in water (refractive index 1.33), what is its focal length?

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Textbook Question

An object 0.600 cm tall is placed 16.5 cm to the left of the vertex of a concave spherical mirror having a radius of curvature of 22.0 cm. Determine the position, size, orientation, and nature (real or virtual) of the image.

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Textbook Question

Dental Mirror. A dentist uses a curved mirror to view teeth on the upper side of the mouth. Suppose she wants an erect with a magnification of 2.00 when the mirror is 1.25 cm from a tooth. (Treat this problem as though the object and lie along a straight line.) What must be the focal length and radius of curvature of this mirror?

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Textbook Question

You hold a spherical salad bowl 60 cm in front of your face with the bottom of the bowl facing you. The bowl is made of polished metal with a 35-cm radius of curvature. Where is the of your 5.0-cm tall nose located?

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A spherical, concave shaving mirror has a radius of curvature of 32.0 cm. Where is the image? Is the image real or virtual?

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