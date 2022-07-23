A concave mirror has a radius of curvature of 34.0 cm. If the mirror is immersed in water (refractive index 1.33), what is its focal length?
You hold a spherical salad bowl 60 cm in front of your face with the bottom of the bowl facing you. The bowl is made of polished metal with a 35-cm radius of curvature. Where is the of your 5.0-cm tall nose located?
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Key Concepts
Mirror Equation
Radius of Curvature
Image Formation by Concave Mirrors
An object 0.600 cm tall is placed 16.5 cm to the left of the vertex of a concave spherical mirror having a radius of curvature of 22.0 cm. Determine the position, size, orientation, and nature (real or virtual) of the image.
Dental Mirror. A dentist uses a curved mirror to view teeth on the upper side of the mouth. Suppose she wants an erect with a magnification of 2.00 when the mirror is 1.25 cm from a tooth. (Treat this problem as though the object and lie along a straight line.) What must be the focal length and radius of curvature of this mirror?
An object is 18.0 cm from the center of a spherical silvered-glass Christmas tree ornament 6.00 cm in diameter. What are the position and magnification of its ?
The thin glass shell shown in Fig. E34.15 has a spherical shape with a radius of curvature of 12.0 cm, and both of its surfaces can act as mirrors. A seed 3.30 mm high is placed 15.0 cm from the center of the mirror along the optic axis, as shown in the figure. Calculate the location and height of the of this seed.
A spherical, concave shaving mirror has a radius of curvature of 32.0 cm. Where is the image? Is the image real or virtual?