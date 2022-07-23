A person is lying on a diving board 3.00 m above the surface of the water in a swimming pool. She looks at a penny that is on the bottom of the pool directly below her. To her, the penny appears to be a distance of 7.00 m from her. What is the depth of the water at this point?
The left end of a long glass rod 8.00 cm in diameter, with an index of refraction of 1.60, is ground and polished to a convex hemispherical surface with a radius of 4.00 cm. An object in the form of an arrow 1.50 mm tall, at right angles to the axis of the rod, is located on the axis 24.0 cm to the left of the vertex of the convex surface. Find the position and height of the of the arrow formed by paraxial rays incident on the convex surface. Is the erect or inverted?
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Key Concepts
Refraction and the Index of Refraction
Convex Lens and Image Formation
Paraxial Rays and Ray Diagrams
The glass rod of Exercise 34.22 is immersed in oil (n = 1.45). An object placed to the left of the rod on the rod's axis is to be d 1.20 m inside the rod. How far from the left end of the rod must the object be located to form the image?
A converging lens with a focal length of 70.0 cm forms an image of a 3.20 cm tall real object that is to the left of the lens. The image is 4.50 cm tall and inverted. Where are the object and image located in relation to the lens? Is the image real or virtual?
A lens forms an of an object. The object is 16.0 cm from the lens. The is 12.0 cm from the lens on the same side as the object. What is the focal length of the lens? Is the lens converging or diverging?
A converging lens with a focal length of 9.00 cm forms an image of a 4.00 mm tall real object that is to the left of the lens. The image is 1.30 cm tall and erect. Where are the object and image located? Is the image real or virtual?
A Spherical Fish Bowl. A small tropical fish is at the center of a water-filled, spherical fish bowl 28.0 cm in diameter. Find the apparent position and magnification of the fish to an observer outside the bowl. The effect of the thin walls of the bowl may be ignored.