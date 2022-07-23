Textbook Question
A photon scatters in the backward direction (°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?
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A photon scatters in the backward direction (°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?
X rays with initial wavelength nm undergo Compton scattering. What is the longest wavelength found in the scattered x rays? At which scattering angle is this wavelength observed?
An electron and a positron are moving toward each other and each has speed in the lab frame. What is the kinetic energy of each particle?
An ultrashort pulse has a duration of fs and produces light at a wavelength of nm. What are the momentum and momentum uncertainty of a single photon in the pulse?