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Ch 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as Particles
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as ParticlesProblem 20a
Chapter 37, Problem 20a

An electron and a positron are moving toward each other and each has speed 0.500c0.500c in the lab frame. What is the kinetic energy of each particle?

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Step 1: Recall the formula for relativistic kinetic energy, which is given by \( KE = (\gamma - 1)m c^2 \), where \( \gamma \) is the Lorentz factor, \( m \) is the rest mass of the particle, and \( c \) is the speed of light.
Step 2: Calculate the Lorentz factor \( \gamma \) using the formula \( \gamma = \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - v^2/c^2}} \), where \( v = 0.500c \). Substitute \( v \) into the equation to find \( \gamma \).
Step 3: Use the rest mass of the electron (or positron), which is \( m = 9.11 \times 10^{-31} \; \text{kg} \), and the speed of light \( c = 3.00 \times 10^8 \; \text{m/s} \). Substitute these values into the kinetic energy formula along with the calculated \( \gamma \).
Step 4: Simplify the expression \( KE = (\gamma - 1)m c^2 \) by substituting the numerical values for \( \gamma \), \( m \), and \( c \). This will give the kinetic energy of one particle.
Step 5: Since the problem asks for the kinetic energy of each particle, note that the calculation is the same for both the electron and the positron because they have the same mass and speed. The result from Step 4 applies to both particles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relativistic Kinetic Energy

In relativistic physics, the kinetic energy of an object moving at a significant fraction of the speed of light (c) is given by the formula KE = (γ - 1)mc², where γ (gamma) is the Lorentz factor. The Lorentz factor accounts for time dilation and length contraction effects at high speeds, defined as γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²). This concept is crucial for accurately calculating the kinetic energy of particles like electrons and positrons moving at relativistic speeds.
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Lorentz Factor

The Lorentz factor (γ) is a key component in the theory of special relativity, representing how much time, length, and relativistic mass increase as an object approaches the speed of light. It is calculated using the formula γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²), where v is the object's velocity and c is the speed of light. Understanding the Lorentz factor is essential for determining the relativistic effects on the kinetic energy of particles moving at high speeds.
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Conservation of Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that the total energy in a closed system remains constant over time. In the context of particle physics, this means that the kinetic energy of particles, such as electrons and positrons, must be accounted for when analyzing their interactions. This principle is fundamental when calculating the energies involved in particle collisions and transformations, ensuring that all forms of energy, including kinetic and rest mass energy, are considered.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A photon scatters in the backward direction (ϕ=180\(\phi\)=180°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a 10.0%10.0\% change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?

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Textbook Question

A horizontal beam of laser light of wavelength 585585 nm passes through a narrow slit that has width 0.06200.0620 mm. The intensity of the light is measured on a vertical screen that is 2.002.00 m from the slit.

(a) What is the minimum uncertainty in the vertical component of the momentum of each photon in the beam after the photon has passed through the slit?

(b) Use the result of part (a) to estimate the width of the central diffraction maximum that is observed on the screen.

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X rays with initial wavelength 0.06650.0665 nm undergo Compton scattering. What is the longest wavelength found in the scattered x rays? At which scattering angle is this wavelength observed?

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An ultrashort pulse has a duration of 9.009.00 fs and produces light at a wavelength of 556556 nm. What are the momentum and momentum uncertainty of a single photon in the pulse?

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The cathode-ray tubes that generated the picture in early color televisions were sources of x rays. If the acceleration voltage in a television tube is 15.015.0 kV, what are the shortest-wavelength x rays produced by the television?

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