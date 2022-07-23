The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the stopping potential in volts.
X rays with initial wavelength nm undergo Compton scattering. What is the longest wavelength found in the scattered x rays? At which scattering angle is this wavelength observed?
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Key Concepts
Compton Scattering
Wavelength Shift Formula
Scattering Angle
A photon scatters in the backward direction (°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?
A horizontal beam of laser light of wavelength nm passes through a narrow slit that has width mm. The intensity of the light is measured on a vertical screen that is m from the slit.
(a) What is the minimum uncertainty in the vertical component of the momentum of each photon in the beam after the photon has passed through the slit?
(b) Use the result of part (a) to estimate the width of the central diffraction maximum that is observed on the screen.
An electron and a positron are moving toward each other and each has speed in the lab frame. What is the kinetic energy of each particle?
The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the kinetic energy, in electron volts, of the most energetic electrons ejected.
The cathode-ray tubes that generated the picture in early color televisions were sources of x rays. If the acceleration voltage in a television tube is kV, what are the shortest-wavelength x rays produced by the television?