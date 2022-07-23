Energy of a Photon

The energy of a photon is directly related to its frequency and inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hν = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, ν is frequency, c is the speed of light, and λ is wavelength. When an electron transitions between energy levels, the energy difference corresponds to the energy of the emitted photon, allowing us to calculate its wavelength.