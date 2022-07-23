Orbital Angular Momentum

Orbital angular momentum is a measure of the rotational motion of an electron around the nucleus in an atom. It is quantized and can be expressed using the formula L = mvr, where L is the angular momentum, m is the mass of the electron, v is its velocity, and r is the radius of its orbit. For electrons in atomic shells, the angular momentum is also related to the principal quantum number n, with the maximum value given by L = nħ, where ħ is the reduced Planck's constant.