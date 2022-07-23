Skip to main content
Ch 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic Structure
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic StructureProblem 9c
Chapter 40, Problem 9c

Consider an electron in the NN shell. What is the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of \(\hslash\) and in SI units.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the principal quantum number (n) for the N shell. The N shell corresponds to n = 4.
Recall that the orbital angular momentum quantum number (l) can take integer values from 0 to (n - 1). For n = 4, the possible values of l are 0, 1, 2, and 3. The largest value of l is 3.
The magnitude of the orbital angular momentum (L) is given by the formula: \( L = \sqrt{l(l+1)} \hbar \), where \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant (\( \hbar = 1.0545718 \times 10^{-34} \, \text{J·s} \)). Substitute \( l = 3 \) into this formula.
The largest component of the orbital angular momentum in any chosen direction (usually the z-direction) is given by \( L_z = m_l \hbar \), where \( m_l \) is the magnetic quantum number. For a given \( l \), \( m_l \) can range from \( -l \) to \( +l \) in integer steps. The largest value of \( m_l \) is \( l \), so \( L_z = l \hbar \). Substitute \( l = 3 \) into this formula.
Express the result for \( L_z \) in terms of \( \hbar \) (U) and in SI units (J·s). The final expression for the largest orbital angular momentum in any chosen direction is \( L_z = 3 \hbar \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Orbital Angular Momentum

Orbital angular momentum is a measure of the rotational motion of an electron around the nucleus of an atom. It is quantized and can be expressed using the formula L = √(l(l+1))ħ, where l is the azimuthal quantum number and ħ is the reduced Planck's constant. The maximum value of l for an electron in the N shell (n=4) is 3, corresponding to the f subshell, which allows for the largest angular momentum.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Intro to Angular Momentum

Quantum Numbers

Quantum numbers are sets of numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. The principal quantum number (n) indicates the energy level, while the azimuthal quantum number (l) determines the shape of the orbital. For the N shell, n=4, and l can take values from 0 to n-1, allowing for different orbital types (s, p, d, f) and their associated angular momenta.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:19
Moles & Avogadro's Number

SI Units and Energy

In physics, SI units are the standard units of measurement used to express physical quantities. For angular momentum, the SI unit is joule-seconds (J·s). When expressing angular momentum in terms of energy (U), it is important to understand the relationship between energy and angular momentum, particularly in quantum mechanics, where energy levels are quantized and related to the motion of particles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:18
Introduction to Units & the SI System
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A photon is emitted when an electron in a three-dimensional cubical box of side length 8.00×10118.00\(\times\)10^{-11} m makes a transition from the nX=2n_X = 2, nY=2n_Y = 2, nZ=1n_Z = 1 state to the nX=1n_X = 1, nY=1n_Y = 1, nZ=1n_Z = 1 state. What is the wavelength of this photon?

1416
views
Textbook Question

Consider an electron in the NN shell. What is the largest orbital angular momentum it could have? Express your answers in terms of \(\hslash\) and in SI units.

1242
views
Textbook Question

Consider an electron in the NN shell. What is the largest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of \(\hslash\) and in SI units.

1183
views
Textbook Question

Consider an electron in the NN shell. What is the smallest orbital angular momentum it could have?

1354
views
Textbook Question

Consider an electron in the NN shell. For the electron in part (c), what is the ratio of its spin angular momentum in the zz-direction to its orbital angular momentum in the zz-direction? Note: Part (c) asked for the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction.

250
views
Textbook Question

The orbital angular momentum of an electron has a magnitude of 4.716×10344.716\(\times\)10^{-34} kg-m2/s. What is the angular momentum quantum number ll for this electron?

1517
views