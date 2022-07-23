Molar Heat Capacity at Constant Volume (CV)

The molar heat capacity at constant volume (CV) is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole of a substance by one degree Celsius while keeping the volume constant. For metals, CV can be influenced by the contributions from both lattice vibrations and free electrons. In the case of metals like silver, the electron contribution is significant due to the presence of conduction electrons that can absorb energy.