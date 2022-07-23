Skip to main content
Ch 42: Molecules and Condensed Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 42: Molecules and Condensed MatterProblem 21
Chapter 41, Problem 21

Silver has a Fermi energy of 5.485.48 eV. Calculate the electron contribution to the molar heat capacity at constant volume of silver, CVC_V, at 300300 K. Express your result as a multiple of RR.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The molar heat capacity at constant volume, CV, for electrons in a metal can be calculated using the Fermi energy and temperature. The formula for the electron contribution to CV is derived from the Sommerfeld expansion and is given by: \( C_V = \frac{\pi^2}{2} \cdot \frac{k_B^2 T}{E_F} \cdot R \), where \( k_B \) is the Boltzmann constant, \( T \) is the temperature, \( E_F \) is the Fermi energy, and \( R \) is the gas constant.
Step 2: Convert the Fermi energy \( E_F \) from electron volts (eV) to joules (J). Use the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ J} \). Multiply \( E_F = 5.48 \text{ eV} \) by this factor to express it in joules.
Step 3: Substitute the values for \( k_B \), \( T \), and \( E_F \) into the formula. The Boltzmann constant \( k_B \) is \( 1.38 \times 10^{-23} \text{ J/K} \), the temperature \( T \) is \( 300 \text{ K} \), and \( E_F \) is the converted value from Step 2.
Step 4: Simplify the expression to calculate \( C_V \) as a multiple of \( R \). The gas constant \( R \) is \( 8.314 \text{ J/(mol·K)} \). Divide the calculated value of \( C_V \) by \( R \) to express the result as a multiple of \( R \).
Step 5: Verify the units and ensure the result is dimensionless when expressed as a multiple of \( R \). The final expression should be \( C_V = \text{(some value)} \cdot R \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fermi Energy

Fermi energy is the highest energy level occupied by electrons in a solid at absolute zero temperature. It is a crucial concept in solid-state physics, as it helps determine the distribution of electrons in metals and semiconductors. The Fermi energy influences various properties, including electrical conductivity and heat capacity, as it defines the energy states available for electrons at higher temperatures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:10
Intro to Energy & Types of Energy

Molar Heat Capacity at Constant Volume (CV)

The molar heat capacity at constant volume (CV) is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole of a substance by one degree Celsius while keeping the volume constant. For metals, CV can be influenced by the contributions from both lattice vibrations and free electrons. In the case of metals like silver, the electron contribution is significant due to the presence of conduction electrons that can absorb energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:44
Heat Equations for Isobaric & Isovolumetric Processes

Debye Model

The Debye model is a theoretical approach used to describe the heat capacity of solids at low temperatures. It accounts for the quantized vibrational modes of the lattice and provides a framework for understanding how heat capacity varies with temperature. In metals, the electron contribution to heat capacity can be analyzed using this model, particularly at temperatures where the electron gas behaves classically, allowing for calculations of CV in relation to the Fermi energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires 0.670.67 eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?

1217
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the density of states g(E)g(E) for the free-electron model of a metal if E=7.0E = 7.0 eV and V=1.0V = 1.0 cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.

2208
views
Textbook Question

At the Fermi temperature TFT_F, EF=kTFE_F = kT_F (see Exercise 42.2242.22). When T=TFT = T_F, what is the probability that a state with energy E=2EFE = 2E_F is occupied?

1458
views
Textbook Question

Pure germanium has a band gap of 0.670.67 eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of 250250 K, 300300 K, and 350350 K, calculate the probability f(E)f(E) that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.

2514
views
Textbook Question

The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is 1.111.11 mm. What is the energy gap (in electron volts) between the valence and conduction bands for this photocell?

1503
views
Textbook Question

Potassium bromide (KBr) has a density of 2.75×1032.75\(\times\)10^3 kg/m3 and the same crystal structure as NaCl. The mass of a potassium atom is 6.49×10266.49\(\times\)10^{-26} kg, and the mass of a bromine atom is 1.33×10251.33\(\times\)10^{-25} kg. Calculate the average spacing between adjacent atoms in a KBr crystal.

312
views