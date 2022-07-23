What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from decays/min to decays/min in days. What is the half-life of this isotope?
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a)
(b)
(c)
(a) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
(b) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
The common isotope of uranium, , has a half-life of years, decaying to by alpha emission.
(a) What is the decay constant?
(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of curie?
(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by g of uranium?
At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing g of carbon provides decays/min. What is the age of the sample?