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Ch 43: Nuclear Physics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 43: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 16
Chapter 42, Problem 16

What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a) 1427Si1327Al_{14}^{27}Si\(\rightarrow\)_{13}^{27}Al
(b) 92238U90234Th_{92}^{238}U\(\rightarrow\)_{90}^{234}Th
(c) 3374As3474Se_{33}^{74}As\(\rightarrow\)_{34}^{74}Se

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of decay by analyzing the changes in atomic number (Z) and mass number (A) for each reaction. The atomic number determines the element, while the mass number represents the total number of protons and neutrons.
For part (a): Compare the atomic numbers of Si (Z=14) and Al (Z=13). Since the atomic number decreases by 1, this indicates a beta-plus (β⁺) decay, where a positron (e⁺) is emitted.
For part (b): Compare the atomic numbers of U (Z=92) and Th (Z=90). The atomic number decreases by 2, and the mass number decreases by 4. This is characteristic of alpha (α) decay, where a helium nucleus (⁴₂He) is emitted.
For part (c): Compare the atomic numbers of As (Z=33) and Se (Z=34). Since the atomic number increases by 1, this indicates a beta-minus (β⁻) decay, where an electron (e⁻) is emitted.
Summarize the findings: (a) Positron (e⁺) is emitted, (b) Alpha particle (⁴₂He) is emitted, (c) Electron (e⁻) is emitted. These conclusions are based on the changes in atomic and mass numbers for each decay process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay

Radioactive decay is a process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay. Understanding the type of decay is crucial for identifying the particles emitted during the process.
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Alpha and Beta Particles

Alpha particles consist of two protons and two neutrons, making them identical to helium nuclei. They are emitted during alpha decay and result in a decrease in the atomic number of the parent nucleus. Beta particles, which can be electrons or positrons, are emitted during beta decay, where a neutron transforms into a proton or vice versa, affecting the atomic number.
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Nuclear Notation

Nuclear notation is a way of representing isotopes and their decay processes using symbols that include the element's chemical symbol, atomic number, and mass number. For example, in the notation 27 14Si, '14' is the atomic number (number of protons), and '27' is the mass number (total number of protons and neutrons). This notation helps in tracking changes in the nucleus during radioactive decay.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?

(a) α\(\alpha\) decay of 94239Pu_{94}^{239}Pu

(b) β\(\beta\)^{-} decay of 1124Na_{11}^{24}Na

(c) β+\(\beta\)^{+} decay of 815O_8^{15}O

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Textbook Question

Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from 83188318 decays/min to 30913091 decays/min in 4.004.00 days. What is the half-life of this isotope?

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Textbook Question

(a) Is the decay np+β+ven\(\rightarrow\) p+\(\beta\)^{-}+\(\overline{v_{e}\)} energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.

(b) Is the decay np+β++ven\(\rightarrow\) p+\(\beta\)^{+}+\(\overline{v_{e}\)} energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.

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Textbook Question

Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of 60Co^{60}Co is 50005000 Ci. When its activity falls below 35003500 Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these 60Co^{60}Co sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of 60Co^{60}Co is 5.2715.271 years.

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Textbook Question

The most common isotope of uranium, 92238U_{92}^{238}U, has atomic mass 238.050788238.050788 u. Calculate (a) the mass defect; (b) the binding energy (in MeV); (c) the binding energy per nucleon.

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Textbook Question

The common isotope of uranium, 238U^{238}U, has a half-life of 4.47×1094.47\(\times\)10^9 years, decaying to 234Th^{234}Th by alpha emission.

(a) What is the decay constant?

(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of 1.001.00 curie?

(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by 10.010.0 g of uranium?

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