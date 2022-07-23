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Ch 43: Nuclear Physics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 15th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 15th EditionCh 43: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 27
Chapter 42, Problem 27

Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from 83188318 decays/min to 30913091 decays/min in 4.004.00 days. What is the half-life of this isotope?

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1
Identify the given quantities: the initial decay rate \(R_0 = 8318\) decays/min, the final decay rate \(R = 3091\) decays/min after a time interval \(t = 4.00\) days.
Recall that radioactive decay follows an exponential decay law given by \(R = R_0 \times e^{-\lambda t}\), where \(\lambda\) is the decay constant.
Rearrange the decay law to solve for the decay constant \(\lambda\): \(\lambda = -\frac{1}{t} \ln\left(\frac{R}{R_0}\right)\).
Calculate the decay constant \(\lambda\) using the given values of \(R\), \(R_0\), and \(t\) (make sure to convert time \(t\) into consistent units, such as minutes or days, depending on your preference).
Use the relationship between the half-life \(T_{1/2}\) and the decay constant: \(T_{1/2} = \frac{\ln 2}{\lambda}\) to find the half-life of the isotope.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay and Decay Rate

Radioactive decay is a random process where unstable nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. The decay rate, or activity, is the number of decays per unit time and decreases exponentially over time as the number of undecayed nuclei diminishes.
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Exponential Decay Law

The exponential decay law describes how the quantity of a radioactive substance decreases over time: N(t) = N0 * e^(-λt), where λ is the decay constant. The decay rate is proportional to the number of undecayed nuclei, so it also follows this exponential decrease.
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Half-Life and Decay Constant Relationship

The half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive nuclei to decay. It is related to the decay constant by t½ = ln(2)/λ. Knowing the decay rate at two times allows calculation of λ, and thus the half-life.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a diagnostic x-ray procedure, 5.00×10105.00\(\times\)10^{10} photons are absorbed by tissue with a mass of 0.6000.600 kg. The x-ray wavelength is 0.0200 0.0200 nm.

(a) What is the total energy absorbed by the tissue?

(b) What is the equivalent dose in rem?

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Textbook Question

What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?

(a) 1427Si1327Al_{14}^{27}Si\(\rightarrow\)_{13}^{27}Al

(b) 92238U90234Th_{92}^{238}U\(\rightarrow\)_{90}^{234}Th

(c) 3374As3474Se_{33}^{74}As\(\rightarrow\)_{34}^{74}Se

1382
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Textbook Question

Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of 60Co^{60}Co is 50005000 Ci. When its activity falls below 35003500 Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these 60Co^{60}Co sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of 60Co^{60}Co is 5.2715.271 years.

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Textbook Question

The common isotope of uranium, 238U^{238}U, has a half-life of 4.47×1094.47\(\times\)10^9 years, decaying to 234Th^{234}Th by alpha emission.

(a) What is the decay constant?

(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of 1.001.00 curie?

(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by 10.010.0 g of uranium?

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Textbook Question

It has become popular for some people to have yearly whole-body scans (CT scans, formerly called CAT scans) using x rays, just to see if they detect anything suspicious. A number of medical people have recently questioned the advisability of such scans, due in part to the radiation they impart. Typically, one such scan gives a dose of 1212 mSv, applied to the whole body. By contrast, a chest x ray typically administers 0.200.20 mSv to only 5.05.0 kg of tissue. How many chest x rays would deliver the same total amount of energy to the body of a 7575-kg person as one whole-body scan?

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Textbook Question

At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing 500500 g of carbon provides 26902690 decays/min. What is the age of the sample?

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