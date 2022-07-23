The spectrum of the sodium atom is detected in the light from a distant galaxy. If the -nm line is redshifted to nm, at what speed is the galaxy receding from the earth?
Ch 44: Particle Physics and Cosmology
Young & Freedman Calc15th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780135159552Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 43, Problem 24
In which of the following reactions or decays is strangeness conserved? In each case, explain your reasoning.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
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Step 1: Understand the concept of strangeness conservation. Strangeness is a quantum number associated with the presence of strange quarks in particles. In strong and electromagnetic interactions, strangeness is conserved. However, in weak interactions, strangeness can change by ±1.
Step 2: Analyze reaction (a): K⁺ + μ⁺ + ν_μ. The K⁺ meson contains a strange quark (s) and an up antiquark (u̅). The muon (μ⁺) and neutrino (ν_μ) are leptons and do not carry strangeness. This reaction involves the weak interaction (due to the presence of neutrinos), so strangeness may not be conserved. Check the initial and final states to confirm.
Step 3: Analyze reaction (b): n + K⁺ → p + π⁰. The neutron (n) and proton (p) are baryons, while K⁺ and π⁰ are mesons. The K⁺ meson has a strangeness of +1, while the neutron, proton, and π⁰ have a strangeness of 0. Since the initial state has a total strangeness of +1 and the final state has a total strangeness of 0, strangeness is not conserved. This reaction likely involves the weak interaction.
Step 4: Analyze reaction (c): K⁺ + K⁻ → π⁰ + π⁰. The K⁺ meson has a strangeness of +1, and the K⁻ meson has a strangeness of -1. The π⁰ mesons have a strangeness of 0. The total strangeness in the initial state is 0 (+1 + -1), and the total strangeness in the final state is also 0. Strangeness is conserved, so this reaction likely occurs via the strong interaction.
Step 5: Analyze reaction (d): p + K⁻ → Λ⁰ + π⁰. The proton (p) has a strangeness of 0, the K⁻ meson has a strangeness of -1, the Λ⁰ baryon has a strangeness of -1, and the π⁰ meson has a strangeness of 0. The total strangeness in the initial state is -1 (0 + -1), and the total strangeness in the final state is also -1 (-1 + 0). Strangeness is conserved, so this reaction likely occurs via the strong interaction.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Strangeness
Strangeness is a quantum number that reflects the presence of strange quarks in a particle. It is defined as the negative of the number of strange quarks minus the number of anti-strange quarks. In particle interactions, strangeness is conserved in strong and electromagnetic processes, but can change in weak interactions. Understanding how strangeness behaves in different reactions is crucial for determining whether it is conserved.
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Conservation Laws in Particle Physics
Conservation laws are fundamental principles in physics that state certain properties of isolated systems remain constant over time. In particle physics, key conservation laws include those for energy, momentum, charge, baryon number, and strangeness. These laws help predict the outcomes of particle interactions and decays, guiding physicists in analyzing which reactions can occur and under what conditions.
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Types of Interactions
In particle physics, interactions can be classified into three main types: strong, weak, and electromagnetic. Strong interactions govern the behavior of quarks and gluons, while weak interactions are responsible for processes like beta decay and can change strangeness. Electromagnetic interactions involve charged particles and photons. Recognizing the type of interaction involved in a reaction is essential for understanding whether certain quantum numbers, like strangeness, are conserved.
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