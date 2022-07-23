Speed Calculation

To calculate the speed of a receding galaxy based on redshift, one can use the formula derived from the Doppler effect for light. The formula relates the observed wavelength (λ') to the emitted wavelength (λ) and the speed of light (c). The speed of the galaxy can be determined using the equation v = c * (λ' - λ) / λ, where v is the speed of the galaxy, λ' is the observed wavelength, and λ is the original wavelength.