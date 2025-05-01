Find the unknown number.
If half of a number is added to , the result is the same as subtracting from the number.
Find the unknown number.
If half of a number is added to , the result is the same as subtracting from the number.
Patricia has meters of fencing to make a rectangular garden in her backyard. She wants the length to be 5 meters more than the width. Complete steps 1 & 2 of the word problem solving process to set up an equation Patricia could use to find the width of her rectangular fence.
Jordan is designing a picture frame for a poster. The perimeter of the frame is cm. The length is cm longer than its width. Identify the dimensions of this poster.