Quadratic equations can be expressed in the form y = ax² + bx + c, where a ≠ 0. This form is essential because the x² term defines the equation as quadratic. The coefficients b and c can be zero, as seen in the simple example y = x², where a = 1, and both b and c are zero.

To graph a quadratic function, one effective method is to calculate and plot points by substituting various x values into the equation. For instance, plugging in values from -3 to 3 into y = x² yields points such as (-3, 9), (-2, 4), (-1, 1), (0, 0), (1, 1), (2, 4), and (3, 9). Plotting these points reveals a symmetric, smooth curve known as a parabola. This U-shaped curve is characteristic of all quadratic functions.

The direction in which the parabola opens depends on the sign of the coefficient a. If a is positive, the parabola opens upward, creating a minimum point. Conversely, if a is negative, the parabola opens downward, forming a maximum point. For example, y = -x² produces a parabola opening downward.

Every parabola has a special point called the vertex, which represents either the highest or lowest point on the graph. In the case of y = x² and y = -x², the vertex is located at the origin (0, 0). The vertex is crucial because it indicates the parabola's turning point.

Another important feature of parabolas is the axis of symmetry, a vertical line that divides the parabola into two mirror-image halves. This line always passes through the vertex, and its equation corresponds to the x-coordinate of the vertex. For the examples above, the axis of symmetry is x = 0.

Understanding these features—vertex, axis of symmetry, and the direction of opening—provides a foundation for graphing quadratic functions more efficiently. While plotting points is a straightforward approach, it can be time-consuming and may not always reveal the vertex directly. Advanced methods, such as using the vertex formula or completing the square, allow for more precise graphing without extensive point plotting.