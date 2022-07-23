Logarithms are exponents, and their properties stem from the corresponding rules of exponents. One fundamental property is the product property of logarithms, which states that the logarithm of a product can be expressed as the sum of the logarithms of the individual factors. Specifically, for any positive numbers m and n and base b (where b ≠ 1), the product property is written as:

\[\log_b(m \times n) = \log_b m + \log_b n\]

This property mirrors the exponent rule where multiplying exponential expressions with the same base results in adding their exponents. For example, applying this property to \[\log_2(4 \times 6)\] allows us to rewrite it as \[\log_2 4 + \log_2 6\], converting multiplication inside the logarithm into addition outside.

The product property can be used in two directions: to expand a single logarithm with a product inside into a sum of logarithms, or to condense a sum of logarithms with the same base into a single logarithm of a product. It is crucial that the logarithms involved share the same base to apply this property correctly. For instance, \[\log_5(3x)\] can be expanded as \[\log_5 3 + \log_5 x\], while \[\log_{10} 7 + \log_{10} 9\] can be condensed into \[\log_{10} (7 \times 9) = \log_{10} 63\].

However, if the logarithms have different bases, such as \[\log_2 x + \log_3 8\], the product property does not apply, and no simplification using this property is possible.

It is also important to avoid the common mistake of assuming that the logarithm of a sum equals the sum of logarithms. In other words, expressions like \[\log_b (m + n)\] cannot be simplified to \[\log_b m + \log_b n\]. For example, \[\log_{10} (7 + 9)\] is not equal to \[\log_{10} 7 + \log_{10} 9\]; instead, the latter equals \[\log_{10} (7 \times 9)\] due to the product property.

Understanding and correctly applying the product property of logarithms is essential for simplifying logarithmic expressions and solving logarithmic equations efficiently.