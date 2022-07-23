Simplifying fractions involves reversing the process of creating equivalent fractions by reducing a fraction to its lowest terms. Equivalent fractions are formed by multiplying both the numerator and denominator by the same nonzero constant, which keeps the value of the fraction unchanged. For example, multiplying the fraction one-half by 2/2 results in two-fourths, and multiplying by 3/3 results in three-sixths, all representing the same value.

To simplify a fraction, you factor both the numerator and denominator and then divide out the greatest common factor (GCF). A fraction in lowest terms means that the numerator and denominator share no common factors other than 1. This process effectively cancels out common factors, reducing the fraction to its simplest form. For instance, the fraction three-sixths simplifies to one-half by dividing both numerator and denominator by their GCF, which is 3.

Mathematically, if a fraction is expressed as \(\frac{a \times c}{b \times c}\), it can be rewritten as \(\frac{a}{b} \times \frac{c}{c}\). Since \(\frac{c}{c} = 1\), the fraction simplifies to \(\frac{a}{b}\). This principle underlies the simplification process.

Consider the fraction four-sixths. Both 4 and 6 are divisible by 2, so factoring gives \(4 = 2 \times 2\) and \(6 = 3 \times 2\). The fraction can be expressed as \(\frac{2 \times 2}{3 \times 2} = \frac{2}{3} \times \frac{2}{2}\). Since \(\frac{2}{2} = 1\), the simplified fraction is \(\frac{2}{3}\). This demonstrates how canceling the common factor 2 reduces the fraction to lowest terms.

When the greatest common factor is not immediately obvious, prime factorization can be used to identify common factors. For example, simplifying 80/60 involves recognizing that both numbers are divisible by 10, since \(80 = 8 \times 10\) and \(60 = 6 \times 10\). Dividing numerator and denominator by 10 yields \(\frac{8}{6}\). Since 8 and 6 are still not in lowest terms, further simplification is done by dividing both by 2, resulting in \(\frac{4}{3}\), which is in simplest form.

In cases where no common factors exist, such as the fraction five-fourths, the fraction is already in lowest terms. Five is a prime number, and four factors into \(2 \times 2\), so no common factors can be canceled.

Understanding how to simplify fractions is essential for working efficiently with fractions in various mathematical contexts. By factoring and canceling common factors, fractions can be expressed in their simplest form, making calculations and comparisons easier and more intuitive.