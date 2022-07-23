Table of contents
- 1. Whole Numbers1h 55m
- 2. Integers1h 7m
- 3. Introduction to Solving Equations and Problem Solving Coming soon
- 4. Fractions1h 29m
- 5. Decimals1h 20m
- 6. Ratio, Proportion, and Percent2h 3m
- 7. Graphing and Introduction to Statistics Coming soon
- 8. Geometry49m
- 9. Measurement58m
- 10. Linear Equations and Inequalities6h 13m
- The Distributive Property17m
- Review: Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality41m
- Review: Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality30m
- Solving Linear Equations1h 14m
- Introduction to Problem Solving37m
- Formulas21m
- Review: Percent Problem Solving59m
- Mixture Problem Solving43m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable46m
- 11. Graphing Linear Equations3h 17m
- 12. Systems of Linear Equations1h 43m
- 13. Exponents and Polynomials3h 55m
- Review: Evaluating Exponents29m
- The Product Rule10m
- Intro to the Power Rules18m
- The Power of a Quotient Rule18m
- Negative Exponents28m
- The Quotient Rule13m
- Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules6m
- Intro to Polynomials21m
- Adding and Subtracting Polynomials20m
- Multiplying Polynomials33m
- Special Products34m
- 14. Factoring Polynomials2h 42m
- 15. Rational Expressions and Equations3h 13m
- 16. Relations and Functions2h 9m
- 17. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 52m
- 18. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers3h 57m
- 19. Quadratic Equations and Functions3h 1m
- 20. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 21. Conic Sections and Systems of Nonlinear Equations2h 24m
- 22. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 45m
5. Decimals
Introduction To Decimals
5. Decimals
Introduction To Decimals: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Introduction To Decimals
Video duration:6m
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Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
0
Example
Introduction To Decimals Example 1
Video duration:2m
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below in words:
A
Five and sixty-four tenths
B
Five hundred sixty-four thousandths
C
Five and sixty-four hundredths
D
Five point six four
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below in words:
A
One hundred sixty-two and nine thousandths
B
One hundred sixty-two and nine hundredths
C
One hundred sixty-two point zero nine
D
One hundred sixty-two and nine tenths
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0
Problem
Write the decimal in standard form.
Two and four tenths
A
B
C
24.0
D
2.004
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0
Problem
Write the decimal in standard form.
Seven and eight hundredths
A
B
C
7.008
D
70.08
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0
Problem
Write the decimal in standard form.
Negative eight hundred five and six hundred twenty-five thousandths
A
B
C
D
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0
Concept
Decimals As Fractions
Video duration:5m
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
A
10048
B
1048
C
1000480
D
84
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
A
−100086
B
−10086
C
−1000806
D
100086
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number without simplifying.
A
B
C
D
−10004027
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
A
B
C
−51
D
−52
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0
Problem
Write the decimal number below as a fraction or mixed number in its simplest form.
A
−281
B
−241
C
−252
D
−285
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